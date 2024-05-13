New restroom under construction at Haʻikū Park

Haʻikū Community Center and Park. File PC: County of Maui

Construction of a new restroom at Haʻikū Park is underway and is expected to be completed in late 2024, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced. Situated behind the Haʻikū Community Center on Hāna Highway, the restroom will replace a previous comfort station.

The new 809-square-foot restroom will be constructed of concrete block and pre-engineered wood trusses. It will include men’s, women’s and family restrooms, maintenance space and storage.

The project design consultant is Riecke Sunnland Kono Architects Ltd., and the general contractor is Maxum Construction of Hawaiʻi LLC.

Park users can continue to use the adjacent Haʻikū Community Center and ballfield park, which will remain open during regular hours.

The Department asks the public to remain outside of construction area safety barriers and appreciates the public’s patience while the project is ongoing.

For more information, contact the Parks Planning and Development Division at 808- 270-7931. For general Maui County parks information, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/parks.