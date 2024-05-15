Five high school seniors from Hawaiian Style Volleyball Club sign college commitment letters

Hawaiian Style Volleyball Club signing their letters to play in college. (L to R) Baldwin’s Sierra Aplanalp; Kamehameha Maui’s Emmi-Lin Felten; King Kekaulike’s Keani Domingo; Seabury Hall’s Makena Ruegsegger; and Seabury Hall’s Makalani Carey. Photo courtesy: Al Paschoal

Five high school seniors from Hawaiian Style Volleyball Club gathered for a ceremony at Jon Garcia Gymnasium on the Baldwin High School campus on May 7 to sign commitment letters to play college volleyball.

Signing letters of intent were:

Sierra Aplanalp of Baldwin signed to play at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, an NAIA school located in St. Louis, Mo.

Emmi-Lin Felten of Kamehameha Maui will play at Pacific University, an NCAA Division III school in Forest Grove, Ore.

Keani Domingo of King Kekaulike signed to play at Laramie, Wyo. County Community College.

Makena Ruegsegger of Seabury Hall signed to play at University of Redlands, an NCAA D-III school in Redlands, Calif.

Makalani Carey of Seabury Hall signed to play at Embry Riddle Aeornautical University, an NCAA D-II school located in Daytona Beach, Fla.