Five high school seniors from Hawaiian Style Volleyball Club sign college commitment letters
Five high school seniors from Hawaiian Style Volleyball Club gathered for a ceremony at Jon Garcia Gymnasium on the Baldwin High School campus on May 7 to sign commitment letters to play college volleyball.
Signing letters of intent were:
- Sierra Aplanalp of Baldwin signed to play at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, an NAIA school located in St. Louis, Mo.
- Emmi-Lin Felten of Kamehameha Maui will play at Pacific University, an NCAA Division III school in Forest Grove, Ore.
- Keani Domingo of King Kekaulike signed to play at Laramie, Wyo. County Community College.
- Makena Ruegsegger of Seabury Hall signed to play at University of Redlands, an NCAA D-III school in Redlands, Calif.
- Makalani Carey of Seabury Hall signed to play at Embry Riddle Aeornautical University, an NCAA D-II school located in Daytona Beach, Fla.
