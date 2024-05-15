Maui News

Five high school seniors from Hawaiian Style Volleyball Club sign college commitment letters

May 15, 2024, 1:57 PM HST
* Updated May 15, 2:00 PM
Hawaiian Style Volleyball Club signing their letters to play in college. (L to R) Baldwin’s Sierra Aplanalp; Kamehameha Maui’s Emmi-Lin Felten; King Kekaulike’s Keani Domingo; Seabury Hall’s Makena Ruegsegger; and Seabury Hall’s Makalani Carey. Photo courtesy: Al Paschoal

Five high school seniors from Hawaiian Style Volleyball Club gathered for a ceremony at Jon Garcia Gymnasium on the Baldwin High School campus on May 7 to sign commitment letters to play college volleyball.

Signing letters of intent were:

  • Sierra Aplanalp of Baldwin signed to play at University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, an NAIA school located in St. Louis, Mo.
  • Emmi-Lin Felten of Kamehameha Maui will play at Pacific University, an NCAA Division III school in Forest Grove, Ore.
  • Keani Domingo of King Kekaulike signed to play at Laramie, Wyo. County Community College.
  • Makena Ruegsegger of Seabury Hall signed to play at University of Redlands, an NCAA D-III school in Redlands, Calif.
  • Makalani Carey of Seabury Hall signed to play at Embry Riddle Aeornautical University, an NCAA D-II school located in Daytona Beach, Fla.

