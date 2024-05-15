Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 16, 2024

May 15, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Jack Reilly










Shores
Tonight
Thursday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
4-6
5-7
5-7 




West Facing
1-3
3-5
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
4-6
5-7
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 







TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
South winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 09:48 PM HST.




Low 0.5 feet 05:34 AM HST.
















THURSDAY







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

                            isolated thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
South winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.0 feet 11:24 AM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 03:40 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:57 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf will steadily rise along north, west, and south facing shores overnight through Thursday due to a combination of a long-period south-southwest swell and a short-period north-northwest swell expected. Heights will near the advisory level for south facing shores by the end of the day Thursday, with rough conditions expected due to the breezy onshore winds. Surf along north facing shores will linger into Friday, then steadily ease over the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will continue to trend up, with heights likely reaching the advisory level by Friday. A fresh, long-period south-southwest swell will slowly fill in through the day Sunday, which supports the surf continuing through early next week as it peaks. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
