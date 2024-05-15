Maui United Way announces $500,000 to nonprofits dedicated to Maui County housing relief

PC: Maui United Way

Maui United Way announced that two Maui County nonprofit partner agencies were awarded funding through the national Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to provide rental and mortgage assistance. This year, Maui County qualified for additional funds dedicated to communities contending with disasters. This award is in addition to the standard EFSP funding Maui County receives annually.

Maui Economic Opportunity (MEO) received $475,000, the bulk of the funding, which will be used to supplement the Maui Fires Relief Program, the Maui Relief TANF program and the County of Maui Rental Assistance program. Ka Hale Pōmaikaʻi on Molokaʻi was also awarded $15,000 for their KHP Housing Kōkua program. Together, they anticipate helping approximately 50 families totaling well over 100 individuals. Maui United Way received a 2% commission for helping to manage the process and award the monies.

Funds are paid directly to loan companies and rental managers on behalf of those who are behind in rent and/or facing eviction due to unforeseen hardships such as unemployment, disability, catastrophic family situation, poverty, and impact from the August fires.

“We are grateful to United Way Worldwide and our local board of community stakeholders for helping to guide the money where it is needed most. We know from our 2-1-1 calls, that housing is, by far, the greatest unmet financial need.” Makana Rosete, Community Impact Coordinator for Maui United Way.

The National EFSP Board selects jurisdictions for funding, and Maui County is one of the local jurisdictions in Hawaii. Local Boards are convened in those qualifying jurisdictions to determine the highest need and best use of funds and to select Local Recipient Organizations (LROs) that will provide emergency food and shelter services. Maui United Way serves as the administrator of the EFSP Local Board in Maui County.

Find out more about the program and the process here: https://www.mauiunitedway.org/efsp, or in the attached EFSP fact sheet.

Maui United Way has prioritized providing relief to fire-impacted families and the Maui County community in four key areas: 1) keiki and young adults; 2) mental health; 3) stable housing; and 4) job training, education, and employment services.