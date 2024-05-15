Queen Kaʻahumanu Center Hosts the 22nd Annual Maui Matsuri Children’s Festival

Maui Matsuri. Courtesy photo.

Maui Matsuri is celebrating its 22nd annual Japanese Festival with the Children’s Festival portion of the event planned for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center.

In May 1999, Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival began on Market Street in Wailuku. Since then, the festival has blossomed into an annual tradition, run entirely by volunteers, and proudly stands as Maui’s only Japanese Festival.

The perpetual theme is “Kodomo No Tame Ni,” which translates to “For the Sake of the Children.” The festival remains committed to providing families with an enriching environment to share and learn about Japanese culture while passing down traditions to future generations.

Free multi-cultural entertainment will be presented by Ai Matsuda, Iola Balubar Hālau, La Galería: Compañía, Maui Chinese Martial Arts & Lion Dance, Maui Taiko and more. The festival will also host keiki crafts, STEM demonstrations, and hands-on activities from various local organizations including Keiki O Ka ʻĀina, STEMworks Afterschool Program, and Roots Reborn.

“We’re thrilled to be hosting the Maui Matsuri Children’s Festival at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center,” said General Manager Kauwela Bisquera. “We’ve prided ourselves on fostering a welcoming environment that celebrates diversity and creativity. Hosting events like Maui Matsuri allows us to showcase the vibrant cultures that make Maui so unique. We are honored to be the gathering place where our community can come together to share, learn, and celebrate our rich heritage.”

For more information, visit mauimatsuri.com.