Kona low prompts Flash Flood Watch through Friday

Enhanced radar. (5:14 a.m., May 16, 2024) PC: NOAA/NWS

Update: 3:17 a.m. May 16, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all main Hawaiian islands except the Big Island due to the possibility of flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

A kona low north to northwest of the state will bring the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms through at least Friday.

The highest chance for excessive rainfall appears to be over Kauaʻi and Oʻahu through Friday, according to the NWS.

Forecasters say all islands in the Flood Watch area should be prepared for the possibility of flash flooding, including Kauaʻi, Niʻihau, Oʻahu, Molokaʻi, Lānaʻi, Kahoʻolawe and Maui.

As a precaution, the public is urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.