Maui Surf Forecast for May 17, 2024

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 6-8 6-8 6-8 6-8 West Facing 5-7 4-6 4-6 4-6 South Facing 7-10 7-10 7-10 7-10 East Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers with

isolated thunderstorms. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 03:40 PM HST. High 1.7 feet 10:27 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 05:39 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.3 feet 12:03 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 04:59 PM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:57 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through early next week due to expected overlapping, long-period south-southwest swells. The first swell will peak tonight through Friday, likely reaching advisory level. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for south facing shores through Friday. Expect rough conditions for most south exposures through this period due to a combination of the onshore winds, swell, and periodic heavy showers moving through. As this swell slowly eases over the weekend, a fresh, long-period south-southwest swell will begin to fill in through the day Sunday. This will peak early next week before easing through midweek. Ongoing short-period northwest swell will keep surf along north and west facing shores below advisory thresholds. This swell will linger into Friday, then ease through the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average through the weekend. An upward trend is possible next week as the trades return locally and far upstream over the eastern Pacific.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.