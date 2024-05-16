MHLA awards $53,500 in scholarships to Maui students

UH Maui Recipients, UH Maui Staff, MHLA Staff, Photo Credit: Maui Photo Hub

The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association (MHLA) awarded a total of $53,500 in scholarships to graduating students of Lahainaluna, Maui High, Baldwin High, Kamehameha Schools Maui and Maui Preparatory Academy, as well as students currently attending post high school institutions. Thirty-five outstanding individuals were awarded through three scholarship programs: the UH Maui College Hospitality and Culinary Program, the Academy of Hospitality (AOHT) Program and the MHLA Member Program.

Maui High School Recipients with MHLA Board Member, Lisa Tomihama; Photo Credit: MHLA

On April 25, during the Aipono Awards, MHLA awarded six students from the the UH Maui College Hospitality and Culinary Programs. Ka Mana Kalani, Peyton Dix and Rai Kaona of the Culinary Programs, and Daisy De Rosario, John Paul Cudal and Maricela Huerta of the Hospitality Programs were recognized by their department coordinators for their impressive, affluent achievements.

Kamehameha Schools Maui Recipient and family with MHLA Communications Director, Naomi Cooper, Photo Credit: MHLA

On May 15, the awardees of the AOHT Scholarship Program were presented certificates at the Maui High Senior Awards Ceremony. The three selected students of academic excellence who have chosen to pursue a career path within the Hawaii Visitor Industry were awarded: Caysha Cabacungan, Sydney Fabric and Makana Kina.

Lahainaluna High Recipients with MHLA Executive Director, Lisa Paulson; Photo Credit: MHLA

Lastly, 26 total scholarships were awarded to multiple Maui graduates through the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Member Scholarship Program, designed to encourage and benefit MHLA members and their children in seeking higher education. Scholarships were awarded to students of members’ families based on a matrix of application answers, personal statements, resumes, letters of recommendation, academics and extra-curricular activities.

This year’s recipients include graduates of:

Lahainaluna High: Jasmine Lagazo, Denise Quintero-Solorzano, Mekayla Bandy and Michella Cabingas

Baldwin High: Jescyl Kliere Anton

Maui High: Jhanessty Bautista, Kielyn Guzman, Edrich Rabanes, Maddox Tibayan and spotlight awardee finalist, Jacelyn Yun

Kamehameha Schools Maui: Staysia Haleakala

Maui Preparatory Academy: Swayer Dunning-Zeches.

Additionally, recipients of the MHLA Member Scholarship include current students of:

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui Campus: Alen Joseph Elaydo, Ngoc Sifford, Janilyn Abegayle Rivera and Taytum Chai.

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa: Tiana Agres.

University of Hawaiʻi West Oahu: Jessa Mae Sagario.

University of Nevada Las Vegas: D’Marco Rabang, Julianna Beatrix Cruz, and Taylor Barroga.

Bates College: Kyra Ong.

Creighton University: Gabriella Pinheiro.

Pacific University: Kailani Ibanez.

Santa Clara University: Kaitlin Kitagawa.

University of Portland: Haylee Lundberg.

Each year, the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association raises funds for these scholarships through the “Excellence in Education” Golf Tournament. The 2024 Excellence in Education Golf Tournament will be held this year on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, and proceeds will benefit the next generation of Maui hospitality leaders.