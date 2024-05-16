Students travel to Maui to share aloha for Lahaina through free performance, May 21







































































Nearly 150 fifth grade haumāna from Kamehameha School Kapālama will share their live stage production, “Ka Malu ʻUlu o Lele: The Shaded Breadfruit Grove of Lele,” with the Maui community. The one-of-a-kind show explores Lahaina’s rich history and serves as a tribute to the resilience of the community. No tickets are needed for the free performance taking place on Tuesday, May 21 at 4:30 p.m. at the Baldwin High School auditorium. The annual fifth grade play is a student-led project that started 31 years ago at the Kapālama campus.

“Ka Malu ʻUlu o Lele” takes young performers and audience on an educational journey through the captivating history of Lahaina, Maui. From mighty mōʻī to aloha ‘āina champions, Lahaina’s legacy is filled with fascinating stories shared in this production.

Title: Ka Malu ʻUlu o Lele

Date: May 21, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m.

Location: Baldwin High School Auditorium

Cost: Admission is free