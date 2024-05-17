Brown Water Advisory issued for Honokōwai to Pāpalaua, and Māʻalaea to Keawakapu on Maui

Maui Now. Brown Water Advisory.

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for West Maui from Honokōwai Beach Park to Pāpalaua Beach Park; and in South Maui from Māʻalaea Bay to Keawakapu Beach Park

Heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters and the high surf has resulted in coastal waters reaching into foliage and other areas above the normal high-water mark, including roadways.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff “due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff; however, if the water is brown the public is advised to stay out.