Maui Matsuri set for Children’s Festival at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center this Saturday

Ai Matsuda is scheduled to perform a Japanese Lion Dance on the main stage during the upcoming Maui Matsuri Children’s Festival on Saturday, May 18, 2024. PC: Maui Matsuri

To kick off its 22nd annual Japanese Festival, Maui Matsuri plans to hold its Children’s Festival portion of the celebration at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

In May 1999, Maui Matsuri Japanese Festival began on Market Street in Wailuku. Since then, the festival has blossomed into an annual tradition, run entirely by volunteers, and proudly stands as Maui’s only Japanese Festival.

The perpetual theme is “Kodomo No Tame Ni,” which translates to “For the Sake of the Children.” The festival remains committed to providing families with an enriching environment to share and learn about Japanese culture while passing down traditions to future generations.

Free multi-cultural entertainment will be presented by Ai Matsuda, Iola Balubar Hālau, La Galería: Compañía, Maui Chinese Martial Arts & Lion Dance, Maui Taiko and more. The festival will also host keiki crafts, STEM demonstrations, and hands-on activities from various local organizations including Keiki O Ka ʻĀina, STEMworks Afterschool Program, and Roots Reborn.

Art contest winners will be announced and their entries will be exhibited in the Ben Franklin storefront. All other entries are displayed in the first floor storefront adjacent to Macy’s Mens through May 27.

The Children’s Festival ends with a dance practice to prepare for the Japanese Festival Obon Dance the following week. The first 100 children who dress in traditional cultural attire and participate in the parade will receive a special gift and a chance to win grand prizes.

Center stage schedule

10 a.m. Drumming – Maui Taiko

10:05 a.m. Welcome

10:08 a.m. Japanese Lion Dance – Ai Matsuda

10:22 a.m. Hula and Polynesian Dance – Iola Balubar

10:44 a.m. Dance – Youngsters of Marshall Islands

10:56 a.m. Art Contest

11:06 a.m. Cultural Dress Up Parade

11:19 a.m. Chinese Lion Dance – Maui Chinese Martial Arts & Lion Dance

11:31 a.m. JCSM Scholarship Presentation

11:43 a.m. Dance – Kosrae Micronesian Community

12:05 p.m. Filipino Dance – La Galería: Compañía Baile Filipino

12:22 p.m. Mise Fashion Show – Mise Kimono

12:42 p.m. Thank you / Closing

12:45 p.m. Community Bon Dance Practice

Festivities continue next weekend at UH Maui College. For more information, visit mauimatsuri.com.