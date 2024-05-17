Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 18, 2024

May 17, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
Photo Credit: Sandy Ahern

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES










Shores
Tonight
Saturday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
6-8
6-8
3-5
3-5 




West Facing
4-6
4-6
4-6
4-6 




South Facing
7-10
7-10
7-10
7-10 




East Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.8 feet 04:59 PM HST.




High 1.7 feet 10:57 PM HST.




Low 0.2 feet 05:49 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 12:35 PM HST.




Low 0.8 feet 05:57 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:58 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will remain up through early next week due to expected overlapping, long-period south-southwest swells. The first swell will peak today, then linger through Saturday, likely hovering around the advisory level. Expect rough conditions for most southern exposures today due to a combination of the onshore winds, swell, and periodic heavy showers moving through over the western end of the state. As this swell slowly eases later in the weekend, a fresh, long-period south-southwest swell will begin to fill in through the day Sunday. This will peak near the advisory level early next week before easing through midweek. The ongoing short- period northwest swell will keep surf along north and west facing shores up into Saturday before easing. Surf along east facing shores will remain well below average through the weekend. An upward trend is possible next week as the trades return locally and far upstream over the eastern Pacific. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
