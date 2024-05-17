MOC Marine Institute Community Reef Cleanup, June 1

An entangled honu rescued by MOCMI.

The Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute (MOCMI) hosts a reef cleanup at Kamaʻole Beach I on Saturday, June 1, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Volunteers will meet at the grassy area next to the Royal Mauian Condos and across from Hawaiian Moons for check-in.

Participants are expected to bring their own snorkel gear, mesh bag (or other receptacle) to collect marine debris, gloves and any other tools they would like to utilize. The MOCMI team will provide a water cooler for refills and light snacks.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

All debris that is collected will be sorted on-site and disposed of properly. The citizen science data gathered from the cleanup will contribute to the MOCMI annual marine debris count.

Fishing gear collected from a prior MOCMI reef clean-up.

Coral reefs are considered the “rainforests” of the sea due to their diversity and ecological value. They provide food and habitats for over 7,000 species of marine plants and animals, as well as protect shorelines from erosion, according to event organizers.

MOCMI reports that marine debris, such as fishing gear and plastics, are detrimental to the health of the reefs and their inhabitants. More than 80% of the Marine Institute’s sea turtle rescues are the result of fishing line entanglements, according to the organization. One of the best ways to mitigate these incidents is to mālama i ke kai (take care of the sea) through community action, organizers said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Individuals interested in volunteering should visit bit.ly/Reefcleanup to RSVP. For more information contact the reef cleanup coordinator, Ylenia at [email protected]. Attendees are advised to carpool, if possible, as there is limited parking space available.

For those who are passionate about caring for Maui beaches, but are unable to attend, they may consider signing up for the MOCMI Honu Hero Program, a self-directed beach cleanup.

0The MOC Marine Institute is a small nonprofit based out of Māʻalaea that works to ensure the survival of coral reefs and sea turtles in Hawai’i through science-based conservation efforts, education and outreach. All MOC Marine Institute sea turtle stranding response, rescue, rehabilitation and research activities are authorized by NOAA permit 21260 and USFWS permit TE-72088A-3.