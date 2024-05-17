National recruitment for next UH president to begin in late May

UH Mānoa had nearly 40 graduate programs ranked among the nationʻs best by US News and World Report for 2023. File Photo Courtesy: UH Mānoa

The national recruitment for the next president of the University of Hawaiʻi 10-campus system will officially begin in late May 2024 after the UH Board of Regents approved the position description and leadership profile at its May 16 monthly meeting.

The position description and leadership profile were based on feedback provided through six public forums that were held on four islands, and a public survey along with input from the regents and the Presidential Search Advisory Group (PSAG), who edited and finalized the profile before it was brought to the board.

“We are very pleased that the next phase of the search can officially begin, and the regents thank the PSAG for their important work on the leadership profile,” said BOR Interim Chair Gabriel Lee. “We are hoping there is a lot of local and national interest in the position and that we are able to attract the best candidates possible to lead the state’s sole provider of higher education.”

WittKieffer, the search firm hired by the BOR, will officially launch the recruitment in late May with outreach and national advertisements. The search is following the timeline approved by the regents on March 21.

May to August—Candidate recruitment period

August—Review of candidate materials, first round of candidate interviews

September—Three to four finalists are named

October—Final selection and negotiation, new president is announced

Early 2025—New president begins

The PSAG is made up of stakeholders from across the UH system and local community. The group assisted with county forums along with the development of the leadership profile and position description. The PSAG will review candidate applications, identify and recommend candidates for interviews, interview the first round of eight to 12 candidates and recommend semifinalists to the selection committee, which consists of all 11 regents.

As part of the listening phase of the search promised by the regents, approximately 565 people attended the six public forums held across the state in person or via Zoom. The public survey completed in February received 2,093 responses.

The new president will succeed President David Lassner, who announced in September that he will retire at the end of 2024.