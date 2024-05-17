Senate unanimously passes Hirono’s resolution recognizing May as AANHPI Heritage Month

File courtesy PC: US Senator Mazie K. Hirono

The US Senate unanimously passed a resolution introduced by US Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) to mark May as Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

The resolution recognizes the significant contributions that Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander communities have made to this country.

Companion legislation was introduced in the House by Representative Judy Chu (D-CA), Chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month celebrates the historic contributions made by our communities and recognizes the challenges that we have overcome–from racist legislation to a rise in anti-Asian hate and violence,” said Hirono. “I’m glad the Senate has passed this resolution marking May as AANHPI Heritage Month to celebrate the perseverance of our communities and the role we have played throughout our nation’s history. I join my colleagues in celebrating AANHPI Heritage Month and reaffirming our commitment to building a more inclusive and equitable future where members of the AANHPI community and all people are treated with dignity and respect.”

The resolution is cosponsored by Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), Susan Collins (R-ME), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Laphonza Butler (D-CA), Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Tom Carper (D-DE), Bob Casey (D-PA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Bob Fetterman (D-PA), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ed Markey (D-MA), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Patty Murray (D-WA), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Jack Reed (D-RI), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Brian Schatz (D-HI), Tina Smith (D-MN), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Ron Wyden (D-OR).

The full text of the resolution is available here.