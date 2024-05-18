Kaiāulu o Kūku′ia. Project rendering exterior.

A waiting list opens next month for the Kaiāulu o Kūku′ia affordable apartment project located on Keawe St. in West Maui. The project will begin accepting applications at 9 a.m. on June 24; and a lottery will be held on Aug. 20 to determine the order in which applicants are processed for eligibility.

The project, featuring 2-, 3- and 4-bedroom units is slated to open between November 2024 and April 2025.

Kaiāulu o Kūku′ia. Project rendering interior, staged unit, living room.

See instructions and information on the application package for submission requirements. To obtain an application package after June 24 at 9 a.m., visit the community website at: https://thirtyone50.com/community_listings/a0703-kaiaulu-o-kukuia/, or in person at the below locations, dates and times:

Royal Lahaina Resort

Address: 2780 Kekaʻa Drive,

Lahaina, HI 96761

Dates: June 27, 2024; June 29, 2024; July 1, 2024; July 2, 2024; and July 9, 2024

Times: 1-6 p.m.

Kaiāulu o Kūku′ia

Address: 112 Halelea Way,

Kīhei, HI 96753

Dates: June 24, 2024; June 25, 2024; June 28, 2024; July 3, 2024; July 5, 2024; July 6, 2024; July 8, 2024; and July 11, 2024

Times: 9-5 p.m.

A lottery will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2024 at a location to be announced. Two separate lottery selections will be completed and prioritized in the following order:

Maui County residents displaced by 2023 Maui wildfires. All remaining Maui County residents

The lottery number will determine the order in which applicants are processed for eligibility. Eligible applicant household gross annual income may not exceed the County of Maui Area Median Income limits below based on household size. These limits and rents are subject to change.

The lottery list will close at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 11. Applications received after this deadline will be added to the waitlist in order of date and time of receipt and will not be included in the lottery. Questions and inquiries regarding Kaiāulu o Kūku′ia may be submitted via email to [email protected].