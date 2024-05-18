Nearly 180 appliances collected during Lahaina white goods event

Lahaina white goods collection event. PC: Mālama Maui Nui.

Mālama Maui Nui was successfully able to collect a total of 179 various appliances during a white goods collection event in Lahaina, held April 25-27, 2024. Mālama Maui Nui partnered with the County of Maui for the event, which focused on supporting residences that were directly affected by the August wildfires. This included pick-ups by appointment across the burn zone and a drop-off at the Lahaina Civic Center.

Over the course of the three-day event. Mālama Maui Nui worked to ensure compliance with recycling and compacting guidelines by cleaning many fridges and freezers containing spoiled food from the time of the fire. This was largely possible through the support of the County of Maui’s Public Works who facilitated the final “clean-out” of the fridges by providing staff, a water truck, a vacuum truck, and tools to prevent wastewater from traveling into the storm drain.

“We wish to extend a big mahalo to the County of Maui Environmental Protection & Sustainability Division, the County of Maui Public Works Division, the County of Maui Parks & Recreation Division, E & H International, and all other community members and volunteers who assisted with the appliance pick-up and drop-off,” organizers said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Mālama Maui Nui emphasized the continued importance of practicing aloha ‘āina by removing hazardous household waste from the community. “We encourage individuals interested in volunteering to support upcoming Mālama Maui Nui events, or by donating to support our critically important work,” organizers said.

More information is available online.