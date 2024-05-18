UH Mānoa ranks in the top 2.5% globally for education, employability, research

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. PC: UH Mānoa

The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa placed in the top 2.5% out of more than 20,000 universities in the world, according to the Global 2000 list by the Center for World University Rankings, released on Monday. The flagship campus of the 10-campus UH System placed No. 511 out of 20,966 universities ranked. UH Mānoa also ranked No. 138 among universities in the US.

“This ranking is the latest validation of UH Mānoa’s standing as a hub of academic excellence and groundbreaking research,” UH Mānoa Provost Michael Bruno said. “It’s a source of pride for our state to host one of the world’s premier universities right here in Hawaiʻi.”

Four key objective pillars were analyzed for the rankings—education, employability, faculty and research. The center used seven objective and outcome-based indicators grouped into four areas to rank the world’s universities:

Education: Based on the academic success of a university’s alumni, measured relative to the university’s size (25%)

Employability: Based on the professional success of a university’s alumni, measured relative to the university’s size (25%)

Faculty: Measured by the number of faculty members who have received top academic distinctions (10%)

Research:

Research output: measured by the total number of research articles (10%)

High-quality publications: measured by the number of research articles appearing in top-tier journals (10%)

Influence: measured by the number of research articles appearing in highly-influential journals (10%)

Citations: measured by the number of highly-cited research articles (10%)

Surveys and university data submissions did not factor in the rankings. The center says that equal emphasis was put on student and faculty indicators, and that 62-million outcome-based data points were used.

For more information on rankings, see the Mānoa Institutional Research Office website.