Kīhei community meeting features Pacific Disaster Center speaker, May 21

Meeting flier. Courtesy: Kīhei Community Association

Hawai’i’s Pacific Disaster Center’s (PDC) Director of Global Operations Dr. Erin Hughey will appear as a guest speaker at Kīhei Community Association’s general community meeting on Tuesday, May 21 at ProArts Playhouse in Azeka Plaza Makai at 6:30 p.m.

At the meeting, Hughey will discuss building community resilience, highlighting the important role that Maui plays in supporting Global Early Warning. Hughey will also discuss PDC’s role in response to the 2023 wildfires and share practical tips to ensure the community is prepared to respond to a disaster.

Hughey is a recognized leader in global disaster management and disaster risk reduction. After earning a doctoral degree in geography, she developed the only operationalized approach to the United Nations Sendai Framework for Action. Known as the National Disaster Preparedness Baseline Assessment, this program has been implemented by more than 20 countries worldwide and aids national, regional and international disaster risk reduction initiatives.

PDC, based in Kīhei, helps organizations worldwide enhance disaster management capacity, save lives and reduce disaster risk with its advanced science, evidence-based technologies, big data, research and analytics.