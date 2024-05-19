List: Maui lane closures through May 24, 2024

Hāna Highway, road work. Photo by Wendy Osher.

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Māʻalaea/Papalaua Wayside Park: Right shoulder closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30), in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 7 and 10, in the vicinity of McGregor Point to Papalaua Wayside Park, beginning Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail installation and shoulder improvements.

Papalaua Wayside Park/Ukumehame Beach Park: Right side one lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the westbound direction, between mile marker 10 and 12, in the vicinity of Papalaua Wayside Park and Ukumehame Beach Park, on Monday, May 20, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for a utility pole change. Traffic will remain open in both directions with a lane shift.

— Hāna Highway (Route 36/360) —

Kahului: Right shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the northbound direction, between mile marker 0.4 to 0.5, in the vicinity of East Wakea Avenue and Hanamau Street, on Thursday, May 23, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for pole inspection.

Waikamoi: Intermittent road closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in both directions, between mile marker 9.6 to 9.8, in the vicinity of Waikamoi Stream beginning Monday, May 20 to Friday, May 24, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for emergency rock scaling. There will be short holds of traffic for approximately 20 to 30 minutes. This project has been extended through May.

Honomanū: Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 13 and 14 in the vicinity of Honomanū Bay, beginning Monday, May 20 to Tuesday, May 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for tree removal. Traffic will remain open in both directions with a lane shift.

— Haleakalā Highway/Kekaulike Ave. (Route 377) —

Kula: Right lane closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 377) in the eastbound direction, between mile marker 0.7 and 2.9, beginning Tuesday, May 21 to Friday, May 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree removal. Traffic will be maintained in both directions with a lane shift.

Kula (24/7 Closure): Right lane closure on Kekaulike Avenue (Route 377) in the southbound direction, in the vicinity of Alae Road and Waiakoa Road, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, until further notice due to eroded embankment.

— Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) —

Lahaina: Lane shift and shoulder closure on Lahaina Bypass (Route 3000) in both directions, between mile marker 4.962 and 4.972, beginning Monday, May 20 through Friday, May 24, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for permitted utility installation and associated work for the Kaiāulu o Kūkuʻia master-planned community. Travel lanes will remain open.