Parks department offers email and text alerts for county-sponsored programs

The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreations is offering email and/or text notifications for department-sponsored leagues, programs and activities, such as adult softball league, kids’ basketball league and kids’ flag football league on Lānaʻi. Subscribers may choose a single district, multiple districts or all department districts. PC: County of Maui

The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation is offering more ways to stay informed about department-sponsored leagues, programs and activities — emails and/or text notifications.

Notifications include program announcements for the department’s youth, senior, adult and Americans with Disabilities Act leagues and programs. The County uses CivicReady to send alerts and notifications to subscribers.

Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive CivicReady email and/or text notifications by using this website link: https://mauicounty.gov/list.aspx. Scroll toward the bottom of the Alerts & Notifications page to find areas of interest, including “Parks – Inclusive Activities and Programs,” “Parks Central – Activities & Programs,” “Parks East – Activities & Programs,” “Parks Hana – Activities & Programs,” “Parks Lanai – Activities & Programs,” “Parks Molokai – Activities & Programs,” “Parks South – Activities & Programs” and “Parks West – Activities & Programs.”

Subscribers may choose a single district, multiple districts or all department districts.

“We understand the importance of providing recreational opportunities for the community, as well as being able to effectively share these options with Maui County residents,” said county Parks and Recreation Department Director Patrick McCall. “New department notifications will offer another avenue of communicating with the community to share the many recreational opportunities that the department provides.”

For general Department of Parks and Recreation information, visit www.mauicounty.gov/parks.