The 2024 Art of Trash Gallery and Trashion Show winners announced

The winners of Mālama Maui Nui’s 2024 Art of Trash exhibit gallery and Trashion Show have been announced.

Winners of the Art Gallery division are:

1st Place Winner: Jim Niess – “Water Meter”

2nd Place Winner: Chris Mithen – “Wilmaʻs Circus”

3rd Place Winner: Beck Lewis – “ ʻAlalā ”

Photos: 1st Place Winner: Jim Niess – “Water Meter” (left); 2nd Place Winner: Chris Mithen – “Wilmaʻs Circus” (middle); 3rd Place Winner: Beck Lewis – “ ʻAlalā ” (right). PC: Mālama Maui Nui / Facebook

Trashion Show Winners are:

1st Place Winner: Addie Summer – “Sparkling Patchwork”

2nd Place Winner: Estelle Eyre – “Farm to Fashion”

3rd Place Winner: Deegan Garces – “Galaxy Explosion”

Mālama Maui Nui extended a special thanks to the Maui Mall Village, community participants and volunteers who participated in this year’s Art of Trash Gallery and Trashion Show. Trashion show participants included: Estelle E., Eliana C., Jacob G., Kenzo C., Kaylie F., Aynslie A., Addie S., Rilyn C., Kekapa L., Lexi Kaapuni S., Ricardo P., Deegan G., Lihipali T., Lehua K., Kandi E., Khloe W., Kristen H., Karen M. and Rose E.

The event was coordinated in partnership with Rob Spencer and Judy Bruder. Deybra Fair and Melody Koerber created this year’s poster to advertise the event and the screen prints for the t-shirts; and Kathy Collins from Manaʻo Radio emceed the Trashion Show.