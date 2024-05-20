Camp Imua returns to Keʻanae for its 47th year in June with special guest magician Derek McKee

Camp Imua 2023

Imua Family Services kicks off its 47th annual Camp Imua summer season starting on June 8. The five-day recreational camp for children with special needs is offered each year at no charge for Maui’s keiki. The magic intensifies this year with globally renowned magician Derek McKee and his “Magic Box” project.

The camp will host dozens of campers assisted by high school age volunteer counselors, engaging in exciting activities such as helicopter rides, horseback riding, beach days, arts and crafts, movie nights and marshmallow campfire roasts. Held at the Keʻanae Peninsula on the picturesque grounds of Camp Keʻanae, Camp Imua will also highlight many Hawaiian cultural traditions, offering campers hands-on experiences such as kalo pounding and working in the nearby loʻi, or taro fields.

The week is a tradition at Imua Family Services that began in 1976 and has been a life-changing experience for hundreds of campers and counselors over the years, according to organizers.

Special for this year’s camp is the inclusion of celebrated magician Derek McKee. Born in Colorado in 1994, his work includes philanthropy that has impacted disadvantaged communities worldwide. In addition to work in Uganda and Los Angeles’ Skid Row, his “Boy In The Box” initiative garnered significant attention raising over 10,000 pounds of canned food while living in a plexiglass box. Derek’s magical talent has captivated global audiences, including performances for luminaries such as Elton John and the Kardashian Family, sold-out performances at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel and The Cameo Hotel in Beverly Hills, and front-page coverage in The LA Times. His “Magic Box” project, started in 2021 to bring the joy of magic instruction to underprivileged communities, is sure to be a highlight for this years’ campers. Campers and counselors will not only participate as audience members but have the experience of becoming skilled magic practitioners.

Camp Imua is enjoyed by its campers at no charge each year thanks to the participants and sponsors of Paddle Imua. The annual fundraising race, which draws hundreds of supporters across the diverse ocean community, is scheduled for July 14, 2024. Athletes participate in a wide range of divisions such as standup paddling, prone paddling, surf ski, SUP foil, prone foil, wing foil, OC1, OC2, OC6, kiting, windsurfing, and more. Since its inception in 2011, Paddle Imua has been a critical fundraiser for Camp Imua.

If you are interested in attending, volunteering for, or sponsoring Camp Imua, contact [email protected] or learn more at discoverimua.com/camp. Campers and counselors alike are encouraged to sign up before space fills up.

Founded in 1947, Imua Family Services is committed to providing comprehensive care and support for children facing various challenges across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi. Their programs include clinical therapies and play-based activities that help children reach their full potential. In the wake of recent wildfires, Imua Family Services is particularly dedicated to recovery efforts, focusing on helping affected children and families restore their sense of joy.