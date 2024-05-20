Fairmont Kea Lani hosts ‘Behind the Curtain: A Journey Through Hula,’ June 1

Hula at the Fairmont Kea Lani. Photos by Trevor Clark of CLARKBOURNE Creative.

Fairmont Kea Lani hosts “Behind the Curtain: A Journey Through Hula,” an event dedicated to celebrating and sharing the art of hula, taking place Saturday, June 1, 2024. Through the lens of three Maui-based hālau, guests will hear first-hand what it takes to prepare for the prestigious Merrie Monarch hula competition and experience the beautiful art form as the hālau perform a hana hou of presentations shared during the festival this past April.

This special one-night event at Fairmont Kea Lani will feature powerful performances by:

Hālau o ka Hanu Lehua under the direction of Kumu Hula Carlson Kamaka Kukona III

Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi under the direction of Nā Kumu Hula Haunani and ʻIliahi Paredes

Hālau Kaʻuluokalā under the direction of Kumu Hula ʻUluwehi Guerreo

“The opportunity to create an event dedicated to sharing Hawaiian culture and the beautiful art of hula is a privilege that comes with immense kuleana,” shared Kamahiwa Kawaʻa, manager of Hawaiian culture at Fairmont Kea Lani and member of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi. “Hula keeps us connected to our kūpuna and to this ʻāina. For many of us, hula is life. Our intention is that by allowing others to peek behind the curtain and into the world of hula, we can help them develop meaningful connections with the culture, history, and spirit of Hawaiʻi.”

Before the performance, guests are encouraged to browse a pop-up mākeke and support local artisans. Featured vendors include Laʻahana Creations, Palapala Designs, Mai Favorite Things, Upcountry Aloha, E Hoʻohana Hou, Mise Kimono, and Ocean Jazz Maui.

“We are tremendously honored to host this powerful program and provide a space for our community and guests to experience hula in its purest form,” shared Michael Pye, regional vice president, Fairmont Hawai‘i, and general manager, Fairmont Kea Lani. “Our hope is that through events like this, we can continue to honor and perpetuate Hawaiian culture and serve as a place of openness, where we can join together and celebrate.”

While at Fairmont Kea Lani, all are encouraged to spend time in Hale Kukuna, the resort’s recently opened Hawaiian cultural center. Nestled between the shifting sands of Keoneopolo beach and the mountain slopes of Honua’ula, Hale Kukuna can be found at the forefront of Fairmont Kea Lani’s newly transformed lobby, acting as the piko of the property. The expansive, open-air cultural center is meant to permeate Hawaiian culture, traditions, and values from within and is open to all who seek to create respectful and meaningful connections to Hawaiʻi.

He wahi kono kēia iā ʻoukou, Fairmont Kea Lani humbly invites the Maui community and island visitors to attend “Behind The Curtain: A Journey Through Hula.” This event will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2024 with mākeke and specialty food/beverage available starting at 4:30 p.m. and performances beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase online via Eventbrite.