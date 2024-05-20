Maui News
Hui Aloha Playground at Keōpūolani Regional Park to be temporarily closed May 21 to May 24
Hui Aloha Playground at Keōpūolani Regional Park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. May 21 to 24 while undergoing vandalism surfacing repair. All adjacent facilities will remain open and accessible with other parking areas available to use.
The playground will reopento the public on May 25, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced.
For more information, contact the Parks at 808-270-7980 or [email protected].
