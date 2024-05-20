Maui Surf Forecast for May 21, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 4-6 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 6-8 5-7 5-7 4-6 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:32 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 12:14 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 06:45 AM HST. High 2.3 feet 02:07 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 6:59 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south-facing shores will continue to gradually decline over the next several days. No significant swells are expected along south facing shores during the next week, but a small southeast swell is possible Friday into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores should see a gradual rise especially during the second half of the week as the trades strengthen locally and upstream of the state. North facing shores will remain nearly flat with mainly local windswell and tiny background energy from the northwest.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.