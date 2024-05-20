Maui Surf Forecast for May 21, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|4-6
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|South Facing
|6-8
|5-7
|5-7
|4-6
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|Weather
|Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly
cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|5:46 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:59 PM HST.
Swell Summary
Surf along south-facing shores will continue to gradually decline over the next several days. No significant swells are expected along south facing shores during the next week, but a small southeast swell is possible Friday into the weekend. Surf along east facing shores should see a gradual rise especially during the second half of the week as the trades strengthen locally and upstream of the state. North facing shores will remain nearly flat with mainly local windswell and tiny background energy from the northwest.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com