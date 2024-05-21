Maui News

Emergency crews on scene of car fire on North Kīhei Road

May 21, 2024, 8:07 AM HST
Maui emergency crews are on the scene of a car fire located on the makai side of North Kīhei Road near the Mile 2 area of Sugar Beach. Maui police were on the scene at around 7:50 a.m. The fire appeared to be isolated to the shoulder area where black smoke and flames were seen coming from a light colored four door sedan.

