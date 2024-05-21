Lānaʻi wrestler among 12 outstanding senior student athletes to be inducted into HHSAA Hall of Honor

The Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association announced the 2024 Class of Inductees into the HHSAA Hall of Honor. Inductees include:

Adrianna Arquette, Kamehameha (volleyball)

Yuta Cole, Kalani (cross country, track & field)

Carly Cormack, Punahou (Soccer)

Diesel Del Rosario, Lānaʻi (wrestling)

Maia Esera, Kahuku (wrestling, volleyball, track & field)

Maela Honma, Kamehameha-Hawai’i (volleyball, basketball, softball)

Payton Jim On, Punahou (tennis)

Logan Lau, Mid-Pacific (judo, wrestling)

Brook Samura, Hawai’i Prep (basketball, volleyball, track & field)

Belise Swartwood, Mililani (swimming)

Lulu Uluave, Punahou (volleyball, track & field)

eremiah White, Kaimuki (football, basketball)

These 12 outstanding senior student-athletes were selected by a 13-person committee of current and former sports reporters, athletic directors and coaches from around the state. The criteria is based mainly on athletic achievement but character, sportsmanship, academic record and community service also are taken into consideration.

The 12 inductees will be honored at a banquet set for 5 p.m. June 2 at the Sheraton Princess Ka’iulani’s Ainahau Showroom. Details on tickets will be announced soon.

Each inductee also will be awarded a $2,000 scholarship courtesy of the HHSAA and Enterprise Holdings, which owns and operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent-A-Car brands.

The Hall of Honor program has been recognizing the top 12 Hawai‘i senior student-athletes each year since 1983.