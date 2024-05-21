Jesse Miller, MBA, CPM, CAPS, president of Pacific Housing Association. PC: Pacific Housing Association

Since launching in January 2024, volunteer-led nonprofit Pacific Housing Association has swiftly amassed a membership exceeding 17,500 rental units statewide. It becomes the state’s first and only organization dedicated to supporting market-rate and affordable long-term rental housing providers.

The Hawai‘i affiliate of the National Apartment Association (NAA), the industry’s largest network of rental housing providers, formed at a time when close to 40% of Hawai‘i residents live in rental properties, amid an urgent housing crisis across the state.

Pacific Housing Association provides resources for members including legally compliant leases and addenda, operational performance management, member savings programs, industry research, education, credentialing, and many other operational solutions that are critically needed in Hawaiʻi.

“Rental housing plays a pivotal role in Hawai‘i’s housing ecosystem, and it’s imperative that we empower providers of affordable and market-rate rental housing with the information and backing they need to thrive,” said Jesse Miller, president of Pacific Housing Association. “Our goal is not just to support rental housing providers, but ultimately to improve the quality of life for all residents by ensuring safe, stable, and affordable housing options.”

As an affiliate of NAA, which represents over 12,000,000 rental housing units nationwide, Pacific Housing Association claims to offer industry-leading resources tailored to multi-family, single-family, affordable/workforce, student, and military rental housing providers in the islands.

Pacific Housing Association also partners with the Affordable Housing Management Association of Northern California & Hawaiʻi (AHMA-NCH) to offer best-in-class training programs for individual professionals and companies specializing in developing and operating multi-family affordable housing.

For more information about the Pacific Housing Association’s initiatives and membership benefits, visit pacifichousingassociation.org.