Drivers in Hawai‘i can soon get ‘shaka plates’

Shaka license plate. Photo Courtesy: ID8

Beginning this Thursday, residents throughout the state of Hawai‘i will be able to register for vehicle license plates depicting the iconic “shaka” hand gesture.

The Shaka License Plate Program is the culmination of a two-year statewide review process, according to Project Shaka, a multi-project initiative stemming from the feature-length documentary “Shaka, A Story of Aloha.”

O‘ahu residents are invited to attend the Shaka Plate Kickoff Event beginning at 10 a.m. on May 23 at the Kapalama Satellite City Hall DMV in Honolulu. Attendees may participate in a “group shaka shot” to be included in the end credits of “Shaka, A Story of Aloha.”

The shaka plates are part of the State of Hawai’i Nonprofit Plates Program. Each year, $20 of every shaka plate fee will go to the Honolulu-based nonprofit ID8, which produced “Shaka, A Story of Aloha” among other programs.

For more information, including how to register for a shaka license plate at any DMV in the state of Hawai‘i, click here.

To register for the Shaka Plate Kickoff Event in Honolulu, RSVP via Eventbrite or Facebook.