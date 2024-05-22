Kīhei 4th Friday town party features Jason Arcilla on May 24

May Kīhei 4th Friday town party featuring Jason Arcilla & The Mad Steppas. Courtesy photos

The May Kīhei 4th Friday town party will take place at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka, the “Heart and Soul” of Kīhei, on Friday, May 24, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This month’s free celebration features live music by Jamie Lawrence and Jay Molina and former contestant on NBC’s “The Voice,” Jason Arcilla with his band, The Mad Steppas. A variety of food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping will be available.

Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone. This month also features a Huge Keiki Zone with Mermaid Photos, Gigantic Yards Games, Rope Bubbles, Face Painting, Hui No’eau Arts and Crafts and a Racing Car Track.

The Azeka Shopping Center Mauka is located at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Road. Free parking is located less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Main stage entertainment schedule:

6 p.m. to 6:10 p.m. – Intro – MC Kathy Collins

– Intro – MC Kathy Collins 6:10 p.m. to 7:20 p.m. – Jamie Lawrence and Jay Molina

7:20 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. – Taekwondo

– Taekwondo 7:35 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. – Lucky Number Drawing

– 7:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m. – Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

– Announcements – MC Kathy Collins 7:55 p.m. to 8:55 p.m. – Jason Arcilla & The Mad Steppas

8:55 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food court entertainment schedule:

6:15 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. – Missy Aguilar

May 2024 poster. Courtesy: Kīhei 4th Friday Town Parties

Activities for Keiki and Teens: FREE Face Painting & Balloon Twisting, 4 Kids Quick Science, Huge Yard Games, Hula Hoops, Rope Bubbles, and a Mermaid Photo Booth.

Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Moloka’i Hot Bread, Wicked Sticks, Thai Esan Maui, Maui, Cookie Lab, Taco 8th Wonder, Maui Empanadas, Unreal Bobba, Voyage, and Yellowbelly.

K4F Retail: Alpha Maui, Aimee V Designs, Boobie Shack, Babelynn Basey, Eunique Earrings, Fran Fran Boutique, Gracies Goodies, Glow Goddess, Hanakini Swim, Hawaiʻi Fudge, Healing Hands, Honi Designs, Holly Warrington Photography, Hous of Raven, Hula Cookies and Ice Cream, Hui No’eau, Island Virtual, Jessie Tepora Art, Kekai Maile, Lazy Boy Prints, Lorayne Designs, Maui BBQ, Manao Radio, Maui Shellery, Maui Veterans, Meahanalima, Mishni Bikini, Mystic of the Rainbow, Navea Maui, Objects of Desire, Shaka Apparel, Shea Marie Jewelry, Shop Da Abilay’s, Sunflower Gifts, Twisted Tailsman, Tropic Trade, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha and Uncle Vic’s Maui.

In addition, Azeka Shopping Center has a variety of eateries Mauka and Makai: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Le Bazaar, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Other Azeka Shopping Center Merchants: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaiʻi, BEK, Inc., Boost Mobile, DK Barber, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Ikaika Construction, Island Art Party, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kīhei Community Association, Kīhei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Mojo Wellness,Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Maui Toy Chest, Maui VR, Next Level Marble & Granite ,Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, The Sun Spot, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, U.S. Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Volunteers and Special Donations: Kīhei Charter School.

Special Thanks to: Azeka Shopping Center, MW Group Ltd., H. Hawaiʻi Media and Waste Pro Hawaiʻi, Big Haole’s Pāʻia Spice Co. and the Law Office of Lance D. Collins.

Kīhei 4th Fridays consistently looks for volunteers. For those interested in volunteering for the monthly events, contact the Kīhei 4th Fridays Facebook page.