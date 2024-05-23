Maui News
Lahainaluna seeks head coach applicants for cross country, cheerleading and baseball
Lahainaluna High School is seeking head coach applicants to fill vacancies in three sports programs including girls and boys cross country, cheerleading and baseball. The deadline to apply for all positions is July 4, 2024.
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Organize and supervise a total sports program JV to Varsity
- Relating to and communicating with student athletes, parents, teachers, admin.
- Finance, equipment accountability, care and maintenance of facilities
- Attendance for all practices and races, home and away
- Travel to neighbor island may be required if qualifying for HHSAA Tournament
- Public Relations
Qualifications:
- Coaching at the high school level or above preferred
- Effective communication skills, oral and written
- Effective organization and time management skills
- Fundraising and budget experience
- Philosophy on academics and other co-curricular decisions
- NFHS coaching certification preferred
- College graduate preferred
- Valid Driver’s License
Special Qualifications for Cross Country:
- Knowledge of technical aspects Cross Country and Cross Country events, point system, strategies, and rules
- Knowledge of running fundamentals- Stretching, technique, drills, form, etc.
Special Qualifications for Cheerleading:
- Knowledge of technical aspects of Cheerleading and Cheerleading events, point system, strategies, and rules
- Equipment and Maintenance
- Knowledge of Cheerleading fundamentals
Special Qualifications for Baseball:
- Knowledge of technical aspects of Baseball and Baseball events, point system, strategies, and rules
- Equipment and Maintenance
How to apply:
- Email resume and cover letter to:
Jonathan Conrad, Athletic Director
email: [email protected]
