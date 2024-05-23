Lahainaluna seeks head coach applicants for cross country, cheerleading and baseball

Lahainaluna High School sign. (9.26.23) PC: Wendy Osher.

Lahainaluna High School is seeking head coach applicants to fill vacancies in three sports programs including girls and boys cross country, cheerleading and baseball. The deadline to apply for all positions is July 4, 2024.

Duties and Responsibilities:

Organize and supervise a total sports program JV to Varsity

Relating to and communicating with student athletes, parents, teachers, admin.

Finance, equipment accountability, care and maintenance of facilities

Attendance for all practices and races, home and away

Travel to neighbor island may be required if qualifying for HHSAA Tournament

Public Relations

Qualifications:

Coaching at the high school level or above preferred

Effective communication skills, oral and written

Effective organization and time management skills

Fundraising and budget experience

Philosophy on academics and other co-curricular decisions

NFHS coaching certification preferred

College graduate preferred

Valid Driver’s License

Special Qualifications for Cross Country:

Knowledge of technical aspects Cross Country and Cross Country events, point system, strategies, and rules

Knowledge of running fundamentals- Stretching, technique, drills, form, etc.

Special Qualifications for Cheerleading:

Knowledge of technical aspects of Cheerleading and Cheerleading events, point system, strategies, and rules

Equipment and Maintenance

Knowledge of Cheerleading fundamentals

Special Qualifications for Baseball:

Knowledge of technical aspects of Baseball and Baseball events, point system, strategies, and rules

Equipment and Maintenance

How to apply:

Email resume and cover letter to:

Jonathan Conrad, Athletic Director

email: [email protected]