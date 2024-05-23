Queen Kaʻahumanu Center extends rent relief and stipend to businesses impacted by Maui fires























Five Maui businesses impacted by the fires last August were selected for three months of rent relief and a $2,000 business scholarship at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. As part of Pacific Retail Capital Partners and Queen Kaʻahumanu Center’s #ExtendAloha campaign to spread awareness and raise funds for the community, Maui businesses that needed help getting back on their feet were encouraged to apply for the leasing space opportunity within the center.

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center is pleased to welcome the following local businesses to their ʻohana.

Classy Nails & Spa : h as multiple services that are meticulously designed to cater to their customers’ unique needs and preferences. Their team of skilled professionals are not just experts in their respective domains but are also passionate about understanding and elevating every beauty journey.

: h Jhomar’s Clothing : is a retail clothing brand that features island-lifestyle graphic tees and tanks.

: Akamai Cellular : offers prepaid services from Verizon, AT&T, Gen Mobile, and H20 Wireless. Benefits include unlimited talk, text & internet for as low as $50 with some providers offering international calling to 100 different countries. They also offer a wide selection of customized phone cases and accessories.

: Lahaina Lifestyle : offers a wide range of men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel. For over a decade, the small business welcomed visitors from near and far to help them find the perfect gift or outfit for their stay in Lahaina.

: Heaven Crystals: sells tie-dyed shirts, bags, and hats, along with rainbow-themed windchimes and some jewelry.

“It’s our privilege to offer this opportunity to our local businesses that have shown such resilience since August,” expressed Kauwela Bisquera, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “We recognize that there are still many needs to be met for those affected, and we’re grateful to have this avenue to extend aloha to both the business owners and patrons of the Lahaina community.”