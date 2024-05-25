Maui Surf Forecast for May 26, 2024
|Shores
|Tonight
|Sunday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|2-4
|Weather
|Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.
Isolated showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the upper 60s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Isolated showers.
|High Temperature
|In the lower 80s.
|Winds
|East winds around 10 mph, increasing to
around 20 mph in the afternoon.
|
|Sunrise
|5:45 AM HST.
|Sunset
|7:01 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A small southeast swell and background energy from the south will maintain surf just below the summer average the next several days. The next significant south-southwest swell (200 degrees) is expected to fill in as early as Friday and peak over the weekend. Surf heights may approach advisory levels during its peak. East shore surf will decrease slightly this weekend then hold steady through late next week. Surf along north shores should see a small bump late Sunday through Monday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com