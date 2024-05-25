Maui Surf Forecast for May 26, 2024

Shores Tonight Sunday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 04:37 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:42 PM HST. High 1.0 feet 02:30 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 10 mph, increasing to

around 20 mph in the afternoon. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:22 AM HST. High 2.5 feet 05:25 PM HST. Sunrise 5:45 AM HST. Sunset 7:01 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A small southeast swell and background energy from the south will maintain surf just below the summer average the next several days. The next significant south-southwest swell (200 degrees) is expected to fill in as early as Friday and peak over the weekend. Surf heights may approach advisory levels during its peak. East shore surf will decrease slightly this weekend then hold steady through late next week. Surf along north shores should see a small bump late Sunday through Monday.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.