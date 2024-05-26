Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for May 27, 2024

May 26, 2024, 8:00 PM HST
no slideshow

Photo Credit: Donna Valentine










Shores
Tonight
Monday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

                            around 10 mph after midnight.		











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 05:25 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 12:54 AM HST.




High 1.0 feet 02:59 AM HST.
















Swell Summary




Surf along exposed south-facing shores will remain small throughout much of the week, mainly due to a combination of background south-southwest and southeast swell energy. An upward trend is expected from Friday through the first week of June due to overlapping south-southwest swells. Surf along exposed east-facing shores will remain small and choppy throughout the week as the trades persist. For north-facing exposures, expect summertime conditions with minimal surf this week. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
