Maui Surf Forecast for May 27, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to

around 10 mph after midnight. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 05:25 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 12:54 AM HST. High 1.0 feet 02:59 AM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed south-facing shores will remain small throughout much of the week, mainly due to a combination of background south-southwest and southeast swell energy. An upward trend is expected from Friday through the first week of June due to overlapping south-southwest swells. Surf along exposed east-facing shores will remain small and choppy throughout the week as the trades persist. For north-facing exposures, expect summertime conditions with minimal surf this week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.