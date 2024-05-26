Sumptuous dining on the menu at 43rd annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua will host the 43rd annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival next month. Courtesy photo

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is getting ready to serve up a menu of “magical moments” with culinary, wine and music events during next month’s 43rd annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival.

“We’re rolling out the red carpet to welcome an incredible lineup of chefs and winemakers to Maui for the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival,” said Melissa Lee, hotel manager at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. “It’s all about creating magical moments with your favorite people and loved ones, and these incredible events promise just that.”

According to an announcement of the event, highlights include:

Indian-American chef Maneet Chauhan will join vintner and sommelier Michael Kennedy to present a three-course dinner celebrating Indian cuisine. Guests will receive a signed copy of Chauhan’s latest cookbook, “Chaat.” Courtesy photos

Chaat and Wine with Maneet

Wednesday, June 5, 5:30-8:30 p.m. — Banyan Tree

Diners are invited to bring their appetites and ignite their taste buds as renowned Indian-American chef Maneet Chauhan, two-time champion on Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions,” joins forces with acclaimed vintner and sommelier Michael Kennedy for a three-course dinner celebrating the artistry and heritage of Indian cuisine. The dinner will be held in a setting of a sea of orchids and live plants at the Banyan Tree, the signature restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Maui. Guests will receive a signed copy of Chauhan’s latest cookbook, “Chaat.” A welcome reception and book signing will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Cost: $249, plus tax and gratuity. Complimentary valet parking. Ages 21+ only.

For reservations, call 808-665-7089 or visit OpenTable – Banyan Tree.

Kapalua Concert Series with Thunderstorm Artis

Thursday, June 6, 6-9 p.m. — Alaloa Lounge

The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua is excited to announce the return of singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist Thunderstorm Artis to its Kapalua Concert Series lineup. Artis emerged as a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2020, in addition to becoming a mainstay at Wanderlust festivals throughout North America. Enjoy the soulful sounds of Artis along with craft cocktails, smash burgers, and delectable sushi at Alaloa Lounge, voted the best lobby lounge on Maui.

No cover charge. First-come, first-serve seating. Complimentary valet parking.

Kapalua Signature Winemaker Dinner

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Friday, June 7, 6-9 p.m. — Ulana Lawn

Step into a world of culinary excellence for an intimate six-course dinner in an outdoor setting. Prepared by celebrity chefs Charlie Palmer, Maneet Chauhan of Food Network’s “Tournament of Champions” and “Chopped,” Zach Laidlaw of Hua Momona Farms and FOX’s “Next Level Chef,” along with The Ritz-Carlton Maui’s Executive Chef George Vanyi and Pastry Chef Erin Howard, this dinner will be a sensory feast.

The top wineries and winemakers from the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival will be at this special dinner, including David Long of David Arthur Vineyards; Michael Kennedy of SOM; Dan Kosta of DK Grail; Austin Hope of Hope Family Wines; Josh Orr, MS of Chateau Musar; and Hélène Seillan of Vérité. The event will open with an elegant champagne reception with caviar bumps and hors d’oeuvres.

Cost: $395, plus tax and gratuity. Complimentary valet parking. Ages 21+ only.

For reservations, call 808-665-7089 or visit OpenTable – Ulana.

Grand Tasting Gala

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Saturday, June 8, 6-9 p.m. — Aloha Garden Pavilion

Set against the stunning backdrop and canoe hale ambiance of the Aloha Garden Pavilion, guests can sip a selection of premium and hard-to-find wines from around the globe, handcrafted cocktails, and mocktails. The culinary artists of the Kapalua Resort restaurants host some of Lahaina’s most beloved chefs and restaurants in a tribute to our Lahaina town. Enjoy this walk-around tasting format highlighted by specialty purveyors and guests like Petrossian Caviar. Live music caps off the evening’s festivities with Jason Arcilla, a 2023 contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Cost: $335, plus fees. Complimentary valet parking. Ages 21+ only.

For tickets, visit www.kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com.

For the Ultimate Kapalua Wine and Food Experience, which includes luxury accommodations at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, two all-access passes to the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival, dinner for two adults at the Kapalua Signature Winemaker Dinner, a one-time 1029 USD resort credit, and one-day use of a luxury pool cabana, visit this link.

For festival passes, a la carte tickets, and more information about the Kapalua Wine & Food Festival, visit www.kapaluawineandfoodfestival.com.