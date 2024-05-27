‘Cultivating Care’ topic of ‘Imi Pono contest for middle, high school students

Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services Director Dane Ka‘ae speaks at the ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge awards dinner, held last year in Wailuku. PC: Maui Economic Opportunity Inc.

“Cultivating Care: Caring For Your Islands and Caring For Yourself” is the theme of this year’s fourth ‘Imi Pono: The Greatest Challenge contest for Maui County middle and high school students, with top entries winning cash prizes.

Applications are available for the contest open to public, private and homeschool students. Interested youth are encouraged to apply for the contest, work on a project over the summer and submit their work by Aug. 30.

The Challenge requirements have been tweaked this year to include: 16 hours of volunteer work; a one- to two-page essay describing the experience; and a one- to three-minute video/PowerPoint presentation that integrates the “Cultivating Care” theme with the applicant’s volunteer and life experiences or positive mental health strategies employed when feeling stressed or depressed.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Cash awards will be presented to the first, second and third place winners in middle school (grades 6 to 8) and high school (grades 9 to 12) divisions. Winners will be announced Sept. 13.

Submissions may be dropped off with Maui Economic Opportunity Youth Services, 99 Mahalani St., Wailuku (second floor), weekdays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or emailed to [email protected].

For an application and additional information go to https://forms.gle/CbpiEA7WZZeuyCBB9, call 808-243-4315 or email [email protected].

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The contest is the brainchild of Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee and has featured the themes of the dangers of vaping in 2023, COVID-19 prevention in 2021, reimagining Maui County in its inaugural year in 2020. ‘Imi Pono means “to search for the right way.”

The ‘Imi Pono Challenge is sponsored by MEO’s Youth Services in partnership with the Maui Chamber of Commerce and Maui County.