Maui Surf Forecast for May 28, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.4 feet 06:18 PM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 10:50 AM HST. Sunrise 5:44 AM HST. Sunset 7:02 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along exposed south-facing shores will remain small throughout much of the week, mainly due to a combination of background south- southwest and southeast swell energy. An upward trend is expected from Friday through the first week of June due to overlapping south- southwest swells. Surf along exposed east-facing shores will remain small and choppy throughout the week as the trades persist. Surf along north-facing shores will remain near the summertime average each day, with only small background northwest pulses expected today and potentially next weekend.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.