Maui Weather Forecast for May 27, 2024

West Side

Today: Breezy. Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Highs 78 to 86. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 73. East winds up to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 79 to 87. East winds up to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

South Side

Today: Mostly sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs around 86. North winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 66 to 73. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 87. North winds up to 15 mph.

North Shore

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 72 near the shore to 47 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Central Maui

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 80 to 86. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 68. East winds up to 20 mph shifting to the southeast up to 10 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 81 to 87. East winds up to 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Upcountry

Today: Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs 57 to 67. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 49 at the visitor center to around 47 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 62 at the visitor center to around 70 at the summit. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

East Maui

Today: Partly sunny. Breezy. Numerous showers in the morning, then scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 80 near the shore to around 65 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers. Lows 67 to 72 near the shore to 47 to 53 near 5000 feet. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Breezy. Scattered showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 81 near the shore to around 66 near 5000 feet. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Lanai City

Today: Mostly sunny with isolated showers in the morning, then partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 79. Northeast winds up to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening. Lows around 64. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 79. Northeast winds up to 15 mph.

Kaunakakai

Today: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 67 to 87. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 57 to 73. East winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to up to 15 mph after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 68 to 87. East winds up to 20 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Detailed Forecast

Synopsis

High pressure north and northeast of the state will maintain moderate to locally breezy easterly trade winds through the week. Showers will mainly favor windward and mauka areas, with passing areas of high clouds at times.

Discussion

Broad high pressure far north of the islands continues to drive moderate to locally breezy trade winds across the state. Infrared satellite imagery shows an area of showers and thunderstorms roughly 600 miles west of Kauai associated with a nearly-stationary surface trough and its attendant low aloft. This feature is also causing local trades to veer slightly more east-southeasterly than usual, particularly across the western islands. Early morning soundings from Lihue and Hilo show mostly stable conditions with temperature inversions between 6000 and 7000 ft. The latest radar imagery shows scattered, mostly light, showers moving into windward areas as well as in some lee island plumes downwind of Oahu and Kauai. Rainfall totals have been scant, with only a few areas seeing up to a quarter of an inch in the last 6 hours. A small area of enhanced moisture is also moving into windward Big Island this morning, which will enhance showers there a bit into early afternoon.

Little change is expected in the overall pattern through Tuesday, as high pressure gradually strengthens to the north/northwest and the surface trough and upper low west of the state remain nearly stationary. Shallow moisture embedded within the trades will produce some windward and mauka showers at times, particularly during the overnight through early morning hours each day. Additionally, expect spotty afternoon and evening showers, some briefly heavy, across leeward portions of the Big Island. The trough's proximity to the western end of the state will weaken the inversion at times near Kauai and could enhance shower activity there, similar to last night. However, guidance is in agreement that the trough will remain far enough west of the main Hawaiian Islands to have little impact on local weather otherwise.

For the rest of the week, the surface high will settle far northeast of the state and hold into Friday while the surface trough lingers west of the islands and produces breezy easterly trade winds. The nearby upper-level trough will weaken around mid- week, leading to greater stability and supporting a more typical trade shower pattern favoring windward and mauka areas.

Aviation

A fairly stable pattern will remain over the state for the next few days. Moisture embedded within the trade flow will allow for SHRA over windward and mauka areas. VFR conds should prevail over most locations, with MVFR conds possible in any SHRA.

AIRMET Sierra is in effect for mtn obsc for windward Big Island and N through SE sections of the smaller islands.

AIRMET Tango remains in effect for moderate low-level turb downwind of island terrain. This AIRMET will likely remain in effect through much of this week.

With a weak shortwave trough passing just west of the state on Monday and increased mid level clouds around Kauai the potential exists for AIRMET Zulu to be needed for light icing between 160 and FL250 Monday afternoon through Monday night.

Marine

Moderate to strong easterly trades will continue through the week as the surface ridge remains positioned north of the state. The strongest winds are expected over the windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island, supporting the Small Craft Advisory. The lightest winds are anticipated over the Kauai waters, fluctuating between east and east-southeast over the next few days due to a persistent surface trough to the west. A shift out of the east-northeast is likely later in the week as the trough weakens and drifts away from the region.

Surf along exposed south-facing shores will remain small throughout much of the week, due to a combination of background south-southwest and southeast swell energy. An upward trend is expected from Friday through the first week of June due to an active pattern setting up within our swell window near New Zealand.

Altimeter and ASCAT passes over the past couple of days reflected the potential for next weekend, showing a broad swath of gale- to storm-force winds with seas up to 30 feet focused at the state within the 190-200 degree directional bands. This will mark the beginning of a long-lived event with additional reinforcements expected within the same area over the next several days.

Surf along exposed east-facing shores will remain small and choppy throughout the week as the trades persist.

Surf along north-facing shores will remain near the summertime average each day, with only small background northwest pulses expected today and potentially next weekend.

HFO Watches/Warnings/Advisories

Small Craft Advisory until 6 PM HST Tuesday for Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

