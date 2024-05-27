Maui News

No Lahaina Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting on Wednesday, May 29

May 27, 2024, 6:33 AM HST
* Updated May 27, 6:34 AM
Due to mulitple public events and meetings occurring this week, the weekly Wednesday evening County of Maui Disaster Recovery Community Update meeting in Lahaina will not be held on Wednesday, May 29. 

Events include family graduation celebrations, Memorial Day community activities, and a scheduled Saturday, June 1, County neighborhood planning workshop for residents in the area north of Lahainaluna Road, including Keawe Camp and Māla.

Additionally, a virtual webinar for homeowners will be conducted by the Office of Recovery on Thursday, May 30, at 5:30 p.m. To submit questions in advance of the webinar, visit https://www.MauiRecovers.org/feedback. More information on the webinar will be available soon at https://www.MauiRecovers.org/events.

