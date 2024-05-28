COFA citizens have until May 31 to apply for FEMA assistance

Maui, Hawaii (Aug. 14, 2023) – FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams begin registering Hawaii Wildfire survivors for assistance.

The deadline is fast approaching for COFA citizens who were affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires on Maui to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The 60-day application period ends Friday, May 31.

Among those eligible to apply for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program are citizens of the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

To apply, COFA citizens should call 808-784-1952 or visit the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Drive. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. HST Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. HST Saturday; closed Sundays.

Survivors who are waiting to be placed in units offered under FEMA’s Direct Lease program can also call 808-784-1600. Leave your nine-digit FEMA registration number and a phone number where you can be reached, and a caseworker will return your call within 24 hours.

FEMA assistance may address a range of serious disaster-related needs including temporary housing and replacement of essential personal property when the damage is not covered by insurance. It also covers disaster-related funeral, medical, dental, moving-and-storage and childcare expenses.

FEMA grants are nontaxable, do not have to be repaid, and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires – YouTube.