Hawaiʻi Health Department’s new Respiratory Disease Dashboard shows increasing COVID-19 activity

Omicron variant of COVID-19. Source: World Health Organization

COVID-19 activity is on the rise, according to a new Respiratory Disease Activity dashboard released by the Hawai‘i State Department of Health (DOH).

The dashboard, developed by the DOH Disease Outbreak Control Division (DOCD), provides an at-a-glance snapshot of current respiratory disease activity statewide, including COVID-19. The dashboard addresses not only COVID-19, but other acute respiratory illnesses, including influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).Respiratory diseases occur year-round in Hawaiʻi.

Currently, COVID-19 is at the yellow, or medium activity level, meaning the virus is circulating at higher levels than would be expected based on historic trends. COVID-19 activity is also increasing. Flu and RSV remain at green, or low activity levels. Overall acute respiratory disease is at the medium level.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The new Respiratory Disease dashboard provides, in one place, a summary of what is happening with several major respiratory viruses that contribute to respiratory disease in Hawai‘i. This helps people make informed decisions about their health,” said State Epidemiologist Sarah Kemble. “This week, the dashboard shows that COVID-19 test positivity is higher than expected and climbing, and that ED (emergency department) visits and hospital admissions for COVID-19 are also going up. Based on this information, I would recommend checking whether you’ve had the 2023-24 COVID-19 vaccine, and if not, or if you’re eligible for a repeat dose, go get it today.”

Hawaiʻi Respiratory Disease Activity Summary. PC: Hawaiʻi Department of Health dashboard.

Current dashboard trends show that COVID-19 remains a health concern, and the public should take reasonable precautions to avoid getting sick. Among them:

Stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines. Stay home if you’re feeling sick and return to usual activities only if fever-free for at least 24 hours without use of fever-reducing medicines, and symptoms are improving. Wearing a mask when you are indoors with other people helps protect you and those around you. Wearing a mask when you have or are recovering from COVID-19 symptoms is particularly important to prevent spread of illness to others. Take a COVID-19 test if you have symptoms and might need treatment. Many respiratory viruses have similar symptoms, but treatments differ. Antiviral treatments for COVID-19 and influenza can prevent hospitalization and death. Treatments work best when taken as soon as possible after symptoms begin.

Additional strategies for reducing COVID-19 and other respiratory disease spread can be found at health.hawaii.gov/docd.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Visit the new dashboard here.