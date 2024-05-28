Water shutdown to impact portion of Kīhei on Thursday

Allen’s Plumbing will be performing work on the County’s water system, starting Thursday, May 30, 2024. The work will result in a water shutdown for a portion of Kīhei from approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, May 30 to 5 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2024.

The shut down will affect services off South Kīhei Road, Kukui Mall, part of Kīhei Town Center, and Halelani Place. Homes and businesses between South Kīhei Road and the Waimahaihai St. intersection, and the South Kīhei Road and Halelani Place intersection will be impacted.

To report a water emergency, contact the Board of Water Supply 24-Hour hotline at 808-270-7633