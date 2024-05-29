Noodles & Rice by Nutcharee opens at Azeka Shopping Center

Noodles & Rice by Nutcharee

Noodles & Rice by Nutcharee is now open at Azeka Shopping Center. Building on the success of their sister restaurant, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, the new restaurant offers diners a unique take on two staples of Asian cuisine: noodles & rice.

The menu features a variety of dishes such as Singapore Stir Fry Noodles, Char Siu with Crispy Pork Belly, Hainanese Chicken, and soups such as Savory Duck Confit Noodle Soup, Vietnamese Special Pho, Tom Yum and more. The new location also offers regional favorite appetizers like Vietnamese Crêpes and Crab Rangoon.

According to Nutcharee, owner of Noodles & Rice, “The journey started in Hāna with our sister restaurant Nutcharee’s. Through the years, we have wanted to bring you a bold and different take on traditional soup and rice dishes from around the world. We hope that you enjoy them.”

Noodles & Rice by Nutcharee is located at Azeka Makai at Unit #128 near Hawaiian Cruisers. Noodles & Rice by Nutcharee is open daily except Tuesday for dine-in or take out service. Lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and dinner 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The menu is available on their website at https://thenoodlesandrice.com or call 808-298-0579.