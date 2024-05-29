Sacred Hearts School celebrates 2024 eighth grade graduation amid challenges and resilience















Sacred Hearts School held its 2024 eighth grade graduation on Wednesday, May 29 at Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua, marking a significant milestone in a year defined by extraordinary challenges and remarkable resilience. The school, which was originally located in Lahaina, transitioned to Kapalua following the devastating fire on Aug. 8, 2023, that severely damaged half of their Lahaina campus.

During the ceremony, a number of special honors were bestowed upon students, including The Legacy Awards, Happy Heart Award, Subject Awards, Special Awards, Honor Roll Awards, St. Damien Award, St. Mother Marianne Award, and Principal’s Award.

Diplomas were presented to the following eighth grade students who completed the course of study required by the Diocese of Honolulu. They included: Jack Clapper, Erica Domogma, Mac Rinell Garde, Meanelaokalani Leinaala Hatfield, Ashlee Grace Kimie Hufalar, Gisele Miller, Christopher Wallace Moran, Urijah Jhedon Ragudo, Iqui Sanchez-Udave, Channing Cruz Sherman, Kahiona Kamalani Silva, and Tatiana Elizabeth Vehikite.

The 2023-2024 school year initially began on Aug. 1, 2023 with 220 students. Following the Lahaina wildfire the school relocated to Sacred Hearts Mission Church in Kapalua, where it continued with 215 students. Over half of these students were displaced and came from four other schools that remained closed. Despite 12 out of 17 faculty members also being displaced, they were committed to supporting the students and their families during this difficult time.

Cara Sherman, parent of Cruz, who has been with Sacred Hearts School since kindergarten, said, “I’m incredibly grateful for all the amazing teachers and the support that got him to where he is now. This year was particularly challenging, but the school did an incredible job bringing the kids together and getting them back to school as quickly and as normally as possible following the wildfire, which also helps the parents tremendously.”

“Sacred Hearts School is like the students’ second home, and we are all one ‘ohana,” Principal Tonata Lolesio said. “Our journey has been challenging, but it has also brought us closer together and strengthened our community. Our faith has guided us through, and we look forward to our school’s new chapter as we relocate to our beautiful new campus in Kāʻanapali Resort starting this fall.”

For information on the school, 2024-2025 enrollment and financial aid, visit www.shsmaui.org.