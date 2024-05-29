Veteran firefighter on Maui charged with sex assault of a minor

Shawn Rogers. File photo 2012 MFD.

Maui police arrested and charged longtime Maui firefighter Shawn Rogers, 52, with first degree sexual assault and the continuous sexual assault of a minor under 14 years old, police said.

Rogers, who is a battalion chief and 25-year veteran of the department, posted bail which was set at $150,000, representatives with the Maui Police Department tell Maui Now.

Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura released a statement saying the department was made aware today of the charges and arrest of Rogers. He said, “We are deeply concerned about the allegations regarding one of our firefighters. Mr. Rogers is not scheduled to work this week and we will continue to evaluate this situation as more information is available.”