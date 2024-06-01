Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response to open full-time Sea Turtle Care Center on Oʻahu

Sea turtle during nesting season. PC: US Fish & Wildlife Service

Hawaiʻi Marine Animal Response (HMAR) announced on Wednesday the launch of the first full-time sea turtle emergency care and rehabilitation facility on Oʻahu. After five years of development, HMAR’s Care Center is set to accelerate its opening, thanks to a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). This grant, awarded through the NFWF Sea Turtles Program, unlocks matched funding and facilitates the completion of the critical conservation initiative.

In collaboration with Hawaiʻi Pacific University (HPU), the HMAR Care Center will be located at the HPU Makapuʻu Campus in Waimānalo, accepting patients starting the summer of 2024.

Oʻahu bears the highest burden of sea turtle emergencies, injuries, and strandings in Hawaiʻi, with approximately 75% of statewide totals annually. The HMAR Care Center will serve a pivotal role in the conservation and protection of these endangered species, including green sea turtles (honu) and hawksbill sea turtles (honu ʻea or ‘ea).

“Our dedicated volunteers, interns, and staff are committed to providing emergency care and rehabilitation services for Hawaiʻi’s sea turtles,” said Jon Gelman, HMAR’s founder and president. “We are eager to provide the resources and medical support necessary to save these vulnerable animals.”

Brenda Jensen, dean of HPU’s College of Natural and Computational Sciences, emphasized the university’s enthusiasm for the partnership. “HPU is excited to collaborate with HMAR in providing this much-needed conservation resource,” Jensen said. “Our students eagerly anticipate new opportunities for courses, research, and internships to reduce human impact on turtles and their reef habitat.”

The HMAR Care Center plan and grant proposal received widespread support from various government officials, agencies, and educational institutions, including the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources, HPU, and the US Congressional delegation representing Hawaiʻi.

In the following weeks, HMAR will provide updates on the new center through its social media channels, including staff recruitment, volunteering, internship opportunities, and sponsorship avenues.

HMAR urges the public to report any sightings of sea turtles, Hawaiian monk seals, dolphins, whales, or seabirds of concern to the NOAA statewide marine animal hotline at 888-256-9840.

For more information, visit HMAR’s website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.