Household Hazardous Waste collections expand to Lānaʻi, Molokaʻi, set for June

The County of Maui’s Household Hazardous Waste program has expanded to provide services to residents on Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi.

The Lānaʻi collection event is on Tuesday, June 11, from 8 a.m. to noon at 901 Lānaʻi Ave (parking lot near the service station), Lānaʻi City.

The Molokaʻi event is on Tuesday, June 25, from 8 a.m.to noon at Recycle Molokaʻi at Nāʻiwa Landfill.

Participants on both islands should register by calling Cameron Chemical Corp at 808-695-2999. A crew from Cameron Chemical Corp will fly to Lānaʻi and Molokaʻi for these events. The company is urging residents to register early so staff can know how much equipment and supplies to pack in order to safely process all of the household hazardous waste. This service will be provided in a drive-through manner, and participants will remain in their vehicles while professionals do the unloading.

Items accepted include aerosols, antifreeze, car batteries, household batteries, fire extinguishers, fluorescent bulbs and tubes, oil-based paint, pesticides, solvents and thermometers. Those with items that aren’t listed can call to ask whether they will be accepted.

This service is for residents only.

The events are sponsored by the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management, Environmental Protection & Sustainability Recycling Section.

Household Hazardous Waste Lānaʻi event flyer. PC: County of Maui

Household Hazardous Waste Molokaʻi event flyer. PC: County of Maui