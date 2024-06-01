Imua Welcomes Integration of Na Keiki O Emalia

Nā Keiki O Emalia is joining with Imua Family Services and will be integrating its grief support for children and teens alongside Imua’s collection of programs. The partnership aims to broaden the scope of support services available to children and families on Maui, particularly those dealing with the profound challenges surrounding grief and loss.

Nā Keiki O Emalia was founded in 2015 by Dr. Brooke Brown, Ph. D. after the death of her daughter, Emalia. The program, established in response to the community’s great need for grief support for keiki, has become a beacon of hope and support for children and teens navigating the complexities of childhood bereavement. With peer-to-peer support groups led by trained facilitators, Nā Keiki O Emalia provides safe and nurturing environments for youth to express themselves and find solace in shared experiences. Combining forces with Imua Family Services will make these vital services even more accessible to the community.

Dean Wong, Executive Director of Imua Family Services, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to continue Dr. Brown’s legacy of compassion and support for grieving children. “It is a full circle moment for me personally, as Brooke and I discussed at great length the work she wanted to carry on as a legacy for her daughter. We are grateful that we can now help meet this critical need here on Maui and ensure that children and teens facing grief and loss have the support they deserve,” said.

The integration of Nā Keiki O Emalia’s programs into Imua Family Services will not only streamline operations, but also enhance the quality of care provided to families. By leveraging Imua’s resources and infrastructure, Nā Keiki O Emalia will be able to reach a wider range of children and teens while maintaining the high levels of compassion and integrity that have defined its services. Statistics show that 1 in 5 children will experience the death of someone close to them before the age of 18, underscoring the importance of effective grief support programs. In the wake of recent events such as the Maui fires, the need for supportive grief services for services for children, teens and their families has never been more urgent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Through this integrated partnership, Imua Family Services and Nā Keiki O Emalia are reaffirming their commitment to the well-being of Maui’s children and families. The staff at Na Keiki O Emalia will be joining the Imua Family Services team to continue running the program. Birgitte Golden will be the Managing Director of Na Keiki O Emalia, providing programming guidance and implementation. Together, they will continue to provide a lifeline of support, healing, and hope for those facing the difficulties of grief and loss.