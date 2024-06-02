Maui News

Binhi at Ani to host youth summer program at Filipino Community Center

June 2, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
Summer programs. PC: Binhi at Ani

Binhi at Ani will be hosting a Summer Program consisting of free classes for youth in Philippine cultural dance, art, and introductory Tae Kwon Do.

Beginning Monday, June 10, there will be a variety of free classes:

  • Mondays (from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.) — Philippine cultural dance for youth taught by Rodrigo Domingo
  • Tuesdays (from 4 to 5:30 p.m.) — Art classes for youth taught by Philip Sabado
  • Wednesdays (from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.) — Introduction to Tae Kwon Do for youth taught by Rico San Agustin

The Summer at Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center program will end on Wednesday, July 3 with a Presentation at 5 p.m.

Pre-registration is highly recommended via email to [email protected]. Provide a name, phone number, email, and age.

Binhi at Ani operates the Binhi at Ani Filipino Community Center located at 780 Oneheʻe Ave. in Kahului.

Comments

